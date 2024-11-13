Strata Skin Sciences Achieves Turnaround with Revenue Growth

Strata Skin Sciences ( (SSKN) ) has shared an announcement.

STRATA Skin Sciences reported a slight dip in third-quarter 2024 revenue to $8.8 million, reflecting a modest 1% decrease from the previous year. However, the company achieved its first non-GAAP operating profit since 2018, driven by strategic cost reductions and increased revenue per XTRAC system, showcasing a turnaround in business stability. STRATA also strengthened its market presence through a $2.1 million equity raise and expanded its TheraClear device placements, signaling a positive trajectory towards profitability and sustainable growth.

Find detailed analytics on SSKN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.