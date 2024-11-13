News & Insights

Strata Skin Sciences Achieves Turnaround with Revenue Growth

November 13, 2024 — 05:29 pm EST

Strata Skin Sciences ( (SSKN) ) has shared an announcement.

STRATA Skin Sciences reported a slight dip in third-quarter 2024 revenue to $8.8 million, reflecting a modest 1% decrease from the previous year. However, the company achieved its first non-GAAP operating profit since 2018, driven by strategic cost reductions and increased revenue per XTRAC system, showcasing a turnaround in business stability. STRATA also strengthened its market presence through a $2.1 million equity raise and expanded its TheraClear device placements, signaling a positive trajectory towards profitability and sustainable growth.

