STRATA Skin Sciences Achieves First Profit Since 2018

November 13, 2024 — 11:35 pm EST

Strata Skin Sciences ( (SSKN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Strata Skin Sciences presented to its investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on developing and marketing innovative solutions for dermatologic conditions, with products like the XTRAC excimer laser and TheraClearX Acne Therapy System. STRATA Skin Sciences reported a slight decline in revenue for the third quarter of 2024, totaling $8.8 million, but achieved its first operating profit since 2018, excluding a one-time expense. The company saw improvements in gross profit margins and a 2% increase in revenue per XTRAC system. Additionally, STRATA expanded its TheraClearX device placements and secured notable legal victories against competitors. Moving forward, STRATA Skin Sciences aims to continue its strategic efforts to stabilize and grow its business, focusing on new marketing initiatives and expanding device utilization.

