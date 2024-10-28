Strata Minerals Identifies Promising Gold Targets

Nickelx Ltd (AU:SMX) has released an update.

Strata Minerals Limited has identified four high-priority gold drill targets at its Penny South Gold Project in Western Australia, located near the productive Penny West and Penny North gold deposits. The company plans to commence drilling by late 2024 or early 2025, aiming to explore deeper and potentially high-grade mineralized trends that previous explorers have overlooked. This development could present a compelling opportunity for investors interested in the gold sector and emerging mining prospects.

