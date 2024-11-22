News & Insights

Stran & Company Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

November 22, 2024 — 05:01 pm EST

Stran & Company ( (SWAG) ) has provided an update.

Stran & Company has received a notification from Nasdaq due to delayed filing of its quarterly financial report, risking non-compliance with listing rules. The company has until December 6, 2024, to submit an updated compliance plan, although there’s no assurance it will be accepted. This situation does not immediately affect the stock’s listing, as Stran works to regain compliance swiftly.

