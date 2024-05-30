News & Insights

Straker Translations Welcomes New Chair

May 30, 2024 — 07:10 pm EDT

Straker Translations Ltd. (AU:STG) has released an update.

Straker Translations Ltd. announces Linda Jenkinson as the new Chair starting July 1, 2024, following Heith Mackay-Cruise’s retirement. Jenkinson brings extensive experience, including being the first woman CEO/Founder to list a company on NASDAQ, and aims to leverage the company’s AI advancements in the $50 billion language translation industry. The transition is expected to capitalize on the commercial opportunities presented by AI-driven innovation.

