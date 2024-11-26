Straker Translations Reports Strong Cash Flow and Growth

Straker Translations Ltd. (AU:STG) has released an update.

Straker Translations Ltd. reported strong financial performance for the first half of FY25, with a revenue of $22.7 million and an exceptionally robust gross margin of over 67%. The company continues to generate positive cash flow, aided by the growth of its Managed Services and the introduction of AI-driven subscription revenue. Despite some challenges in specific regions and product lines, Straker remains debt-free with a solid balance sheet, positioning itself well for future growth.

