StoneX Is Tapping AI, Trading Volatility and Global Expansion

StoneX Group Inc. SNEX is growing at the intersection of volatility, automation, cross-border payments and financial services consolidation.



The company’s latest results show how those trends are already moving through client activity, operating leverage and platform expansion.



Higher volatility and increased demand supported client activity across all four operating segments in the fiscal second quarter of 2026. Operating revenues rose 64% year over year to $1.57 billion, while net operating revenues increased 70% to $829.1 million.



StoneX’s model monetizes activity through commissions, spreads, fees and interest on client balances. Listed derivatives volume rose 59% to 97.2 million contracts, and average client equity plus sweep balances climbed 91% to roughly $15.2 billion.

StoneX Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

StoneX Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | StoneX Group Inc. Quote

SNEX Pushes AI Into Payments Workflows

Payments remains a useful test of StoneX’s automation agenda. In the latest quarter, the segment’s operating revenues rose 11% to $56.0 million, while segment income increased 30% to $31.8 million, even as the rate per million (RPM) declined 7%.



Management is applying AI-assisted automation to settlement instruction repair, validation and reconciliation. The goal is fewer manual interventions, better straight-through processing and more scalable client service through chatbots, translation and compliance support.

StoneX Expands Equities With More Automation

Equities are another operating-leverage opportunity. StoneX is consolidating platforms, automating middle-office processes and simplifying reporting and post-trade workflows to handle higher volumes more efficiently.



The company is also expanding wholesale market-making, outsourced trading, exchange-traded funds, digital assets and global options. Interactive Brokers Group IBKR, which provides direct-access execution, clearing and custody, is a relevant benchmark for how automation can support scale in electronic brokerage.

SNEX Global Reach Keeps Getting Broader

StoneX continues to use acquisitions to add capabilities and reach. Recent transactions have expanded the platform across clearing, investment banking, payments, fixed income, metals, agricultural brokerage and wealth management.



The fiscal 2025 additions included R.J. O’Brien, Benchmark, Octo Finances, JBR’s recycling and refining business, Right Corporation and a 20% stake in Bamboo. In fiscal 2026, the company added WCS International Ltd, Plantureux et Associés and Intercam Securities and Intercam Advisors.



These deals support a more connected network across clearing, custody, execution, payments and advisory services. CME Group CME, a major derivatives marketplace for risk management, remains part of the broader ecosystem in which client hedging and futures activity drive demand for intermediaries.

How Zacks Signals Fit StoneX Trend Exposure

The bottom line is that StoneX has exposure to several investable trends, but the stock still needs earnings momentum, estimate support and disciplined execution to sustain investor interest.



SNEX currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The stock has a Value Score of B, Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of A, giving investors a mixed but still constructive signal set. Currently, both IBKR and CME carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Rank focuses on earnings estimate revisions over a one-to-three-month horizon, while Style Scores help evaluate value, growth and momentum characteristics. A Zacks Rank #1 with a VGM Score of B supports a favorable near-term screen, but the Momentum Score of D argues for some caution.



Shares of StoneX have jumped 107.9% this year against the industry’s fall of 6%.



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Investors also need to weigh the risks. Payments RPM compression, securities revenue-capture variability, rate sensitivity, rising expenses, higher credit costs and a premium valuation can still interrupt the story even as AI, equities expansion, acquisitions and global payments broaden StoneX’s growth runway.

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CME Group Inc. (CME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.