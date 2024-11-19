News & Insights

Stocks

StoneX Group reports Q4 EPS $2.32 vs. $1.57 last year

November 19, 2024 — 04:25 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q4 operating revenue $454.8M vs. $403.7M last year. Sean M. O’Connor, the company’s CEO, stated, “For the fiscal fourth quarter, net income was $76.7 million, a 51% increase over the prior year period, with diluted EPS of $2.32, representing an 18.5% return on equity for the quarter. We experienced continued strong client engagement with increased volumes across nearly all of our operating segments and products despite relatively low volatility. We also achieved another record annual result, with earnings of $260.8 million, or $7.96 per diluted share, which were up 9% and 7%, respectively. We believe our expanding global footprint and diversified product offering positions us to deliver superior service to our clients and returns to our shareholders.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SNEX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNEX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.