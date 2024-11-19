StoneX Group reports Q4 EPS $2.32 vs. $1.57 last year

Reports Q4 operating revenue $454.8M vs. $403.7M last year. Sean M. O’Connor, the company’s CEO, stated, “For the fiscal fourth quarter, net income was $76.7 million, a 51% increase over the prior year period, with diluted EPS of $2.32, representing an 18.5% return on equity for the quarter. We experienced continued strong client engagement with increased volumes across nearly all of our operating segments and products despite relatively low volatility. We also achieved another record annual result, with earnings of $260.8 million, or $7.96 per diluted share, which were up 9% and 7%, respectively. We believe our expanding global footprint and diversified product offering positions us to deliver superior service to our clients and returns to our shareholders.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SNEX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.