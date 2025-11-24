(RTTNews) - StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $85.70 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $76.70 million, or $1.55 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 99.9% to $585.10 million from $454.80 billion last year.

StoneX Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $85.70 Mln. vs. $76.70 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.57 vs. $1.55 last year. -Revenue: $585.10 Mln vs. $454.80 Bln last year.

