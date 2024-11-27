StoneX Financial achieves GCM status with European Commodity Clearing

StoneX Group (SNEX) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, StoneX Financial, has been awarded General Clearing Member status by European Commodity Clearing. This achievement underscores StoneX Financial’s commitment to expanding its capabilities and providing enhanced services to its energy and commodities sector clients.

