News & Insights

Stocks

Stoke Therapeutics Gains FDA Breakthrough for Epilepsy Drug

December 06, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An update from Stoke Therapeutics ( (STOK) ) is now available.

Stoke Therapeutics has secured FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for zorevunersen, an investigational treatment for Dravet syndrome, a severe genetic epilepsy. Clinical studies revealed promising results, showing significant seizure reduction and cognitive improvements in patients, positioning zorevunersen as a potential first-in-class disease-modifying therapy. The company is planning a global Phase 3 study to further assess zorevunersen’s efficacy. This development offers hope for improved treatment options for Dravet syndrome, a condition currently lacking effective disease-modifying therapies.

For a thorough assessment of STOK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STOK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.