Stoke Therapeutics Gains FDA Breakthrough for Epilepsy Drug

An update from Stoke Therapeutics ( (STOK) ) is now available.
Stoke Therapeutics has secured FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for zorevunersen, an investigational treatment for Dravet syndrome, a severe genetic epilepsy. Clinical studies revealed promising results, showing significant seizure reduction and cognitive improvements in patients, positioning zorevunersen as a potential first-in-class disease-modifying therapy. The company is planning a global Phase 3 study to further assess zorevunersen’s efficacy. This development offers hope for improved treatment options for Dravet syndrome, a condition currently lacking effective disease-modifying therapies.
