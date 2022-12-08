StockSnips Launches AI Sentiment-based Sector Model Portfolio

StockSnips, a firm that provides easy access tostock market newssentiment analysis, announced that it has introduced a new SPDR Sector ETF-based portfolio model that ranks sectors by leveraging its proprietary sector sentiment signal. This will be the fifth StockSnips model portfolio that aims to deliver alpha after the launch of equity-based portfolios last year. With model portfolios increasingly attracting assets and markets being impacted by social media, investor sentiment, and chatter, StockSnips believes its signal can quantify those investor sentiment trends, resulting in alpha for end investors. While most sentiment analysis uses a survey methodology, StockSnips separates signals from the noise through Micro-sentiment, focused at the individual firm level. Ravi Koka, CEO of StockSnips commented on the model, "We are excited to bring a sector ETF-based portfolio model to investment advisors and asset managers, leveraging our extensive research in transforming unstructured textual information to a valid signal, and a robust proxy for measuring investor sentiment for a sector.” Their ticker-based portfolio models have performed well so far in a volatile 2022, and they believe the back-testing results for their sector model bode well for investors as well.

