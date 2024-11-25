News & Insights

Markets
SPX

Stocks Surge as Trump Names Newest Cabinet Pick

November 25, 2024 — 04:24 pm EST

Written by jscott@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

The holiday-shortened week started off with a bang, with all three major benchmarks logging solid wins. The Dow and S&P 500 both hit new record highs, the blue-chip logged a fourth straight win after popping more than 440 points. Today's surge was helped by President-elect Donald Trump's latest cabinet pick.

Trump's pick for Treasury Secretary, hedge fund manager Scott Bessent, helped small-cap stocks surge once more, leading the Russell 2000 Index (RUT) to new all-time highs. In addition, Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar both pulled back, the former dropping more than 14 basis points.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • This retail stock is rallying before earnings.
  • Why these 3 EV stocks made big moves.
  • Plus, software stock gets a lift; a "top pick" retail stock; and Bath & Body Works' earnings report.

indexesnov25

nysenov25

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. Intel (INTC) and the Commerce Department are close to inking a roughly $8 billion grant to support the firm's chip manufacturing expansion. (CNBC)
  2. U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to announce a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah within 36 hours. (Reuters)
  3. What boosted this software stock?
  4. Analyst named Target stock a "top pick."
  5. Bath & Body Works records massive beat-and-raise.

earningsnov25

uvolnov25

Oil, Gold Prices Pullback on Global Conflict Updates

After spiking last week, oil futures pulled back Monday as investors reacted to more nuclear threats from Russia. For the session, front-month January-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.30, or 3.2%, to settle at $68.94 per barrel.

Gold prices are lower at last glance, on track to snap a five-day winning streak on reports of the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire. Gold for December delivery was last seen 3.4% lower near $2,620.80 an ounce.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
NVDA
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.