Stocks Surge as Trump Names Newest Cabinet Pick

The holiday-shortened week started off with a bang, with all three major benchmarks logging solid wins. The Dow and S&P 500 both hit new record highs, the blue-chip logged a fourth straight win after popping more than 440 points. Today's surge was helped by President-elect Donald Trump's latest cabinet pick.
Trump's pick for Treasury Secretary, hedge fund manager Scott Bessent, helped small-cap stocks surge once more, leading the Russell 2000 Index (RUT) to new all-time highs. In addition, Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar both pulled back, the former dropping more than 14 basis points.
5 Things to Know Today
- Intel (INTC) and the Commerce Department are close to inking a roughly $8 billion grant to support the firm's chip manufacturing expansion. (CNBC)
- U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to announce a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah within 36 hours. (Reuters)
Oil, Gold Prices Pullback on Global Conflict Updates
After spiking last week, oil futures pulled back Monday as investors reacted to more nuclear threats from Russia. For the session, front-month January-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.30, or 3.2%, to settle at $68.94 per barrel.
Gold prices are lower at last glance, on track to snap a five-day winning streak on reports of the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire. Gold for December delivery was last seen 3.4% lower near $2,620.80 an ounce.
