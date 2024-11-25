Stocks Surge as Trump Names Newest Cabinet Pick

The holiday-shortened week started off with a bang, with all three major benchmarks logging solid wins. The Dow and S&P 500 both hit new record highs, the blue-chip logged a fourth straight win after popping more than 440 points. Today's surge was helped by President-elect Donald Trump's latest cabinet pick.

Trump's pick for Treasury Secretary, hedge fund manager Scott Bessent, helped small-cap stocks surge once more, leading the Russell 2000 Index (RUT) to new all-time highs. In addition, Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar both pulled back, the former dropping more than 14 basis points.

5 Things to Know Today

Intel (INTC) and the Commerce Department are close to inking a roughly $8 billion grant to support the firm's chip manufacturing expansion. (CNBC) U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to announce a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah within 36 hours. (Reuters) What boosted this software stock? Analyst named Target stock a "top pick." Bath & Body Works records massive beat-and-raise.

Oil, Gold Prices Pullback on Global Conflict Updates

After spiking last week, oil futures pulled back Monday as investors reacted to more nuclear threats from Russia. For the session, front-month January-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.30, or 3.2%, to settle at $68.94 per barrel.

Gold prices are lower at last glance, on track to snap a five-day winning streak on reports of the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire. Gold for December delivery was last seen 3.4% lower near $2,620.80 an ounce.

