Stocks Suffer Steep Slide as Jobs Data Delivers Weekly Losses

Yesterday's selloff was mild compared to how stocks finished today, as Wall Street fell victim to renewed recession fears brought on by a weaker-than-expected jobs data and Big Tech earnings. The Dow dropped 610 points, its worst single-session decline since December 2022, and was down 987 points at its session lows.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both sold off as well, while the latter tech-heavy index sits in correction territory. Despite being in the black as of Wednesday's close, the two-day freefall sent all three major indexes into the red for the week, with the small cap Russell 2000 (RUT) suffering its worst week since March 2023. Amidst all this carnage, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) closed at its highest level since January 2022.

More Records for Gold as Oil Extends Weekly Slide

Oil prices deflated today, and are now mired in a fourth-straight weekly decline, as demand worries and tensions out of the Middle East continue. September-dated West Texas crude shed $2.79, or 3.7%, to settle at $73.52 a barrel. For the week, black gold gave back 4.7%.

Gold prices enjoyed the recession talk briefly, hitting an intraday all-time high of $2,522.50, but ultimately turned lower for the session. December-dated gold futures, shed $11 or 0.4%, to settle at $2,469.80 per ounce. For the week, the safe-haven asset added 3.7%.

