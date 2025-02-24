Stocks Struggle Amid Tariff Uncertainty

The S&P 500 closed a mostly rangebound session lower Monday, its third-straight loss, as Wall Street attempted to rebound from last week’s selloff. The Dow stabilized with a 33-point gain but finished well off its session highs, while the Nasdaq fell triple digits for a third-straight loss of its own. Stocks dipped late in the session after President Trump said tariffs on Canada and Mexico "will go forward."

Investors now turn to key earnings reports -- including artificial intelligence maven Nvidia (NVDA), due out after the close on Wednesday. Amidst this dreariness, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) briefly eclipsed 20 on an intraday basis today for the first time in three weeks.

Gold Logs 11th Record High of 2025

Oil futures rose Monday, rebounding slightly from last week's selloff as traders monitored potential peace talks in Ukraine and Iraq's plan to resume Kurdish oil exports. The most active April-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 30 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $70.70 per barrel for the day.

Gold prices clocked their 11th record high of the year, continuing their rise amid heightened fears of the impact of President Donald Trump's ambitious tariff plan. At last glance, gold's now most-active, April contract was up 0.3% at $2,963.20 an ounce for the day.

