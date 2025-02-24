News & Insights

Markets
SPX

Stocks Struggle Amid Tariff Uncertainty

February 24, 2025 — 04:28 pm EST

Written by jscott@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer->

The S&P 500 closed a mostly rangebound session lower Monday, its third-straight loss, as Wall Street attempted to rebound from last week’s selloff. The Dow stabilized with a 33-point gain but finished well off its session highs, while the Nasdaq fell triple digits for a third-straight loss of its own. Stocks dipped late in the session after President Trump said tariffs on Canada and Mexico "will go forward."

Investors now turn to key earnings reports -- including artificial intelligence maven Nvidia (NVDA), due out after the close on Wednesday. Amidst this dreariness, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) briefly eclipsed 20 on an intraday basis today for the first time in three weeks.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Don't sweat this software stock pullback.
  • Options traders love this chip stock.
  • Plus, three restaurant stocks to watch; DPZ's post-earnings move; and HOOD rides SEC tailwinds.

indexesfeb24

nysefeb24

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. A federal judge dealt DOGE officials a blow today. (CNBC)
  2. It's been three years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. (Reuters)
  3. Keep an eye on these three restaurant stocks.
  4. Unpacking Domino's Pizza's earnings report.
  5. What happened with the SEC and Robinhood.

earningsfeb24

uvolfeb24

Gold Logs 11th Record High of 2025

Oil futures rose Monday, rebounding slightly from last week's selloff as traders monitored potential peace talks in Ukraine and Iraq's plan to resume Kurdish oil exports. The most active April-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 30 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $70.70 per barrel for the day.

Gold prices clocked their 11th record high of the year, continuing their rise amid heightened fears of the impact of President Donald Trump's ambitious tariff plan.  At last glance, gold's now most-active, April contract was up 0.3% at $2,963.20 an ounce for the day.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.