Stocks Slip on Disappointing Manufacturing Data

Market Movers

ISM Manufacturing index of 47.8 was worse than the 50.0 expected and turned stocks from postive to negative

Construction Spending grew 0.1% in August, less than the 0.5% expected.

Weak global growth in focus today.

Mike’s Commentary

Stocks started out in decent fashion this morning, with the S&P moving within striking distance of 3,000 as a de-escalation of trade rhetoric (China buying more soybeans) and a selloff in bonds brought the Dow back above 27,000 and the S&P to 2,995.

Things were setting up pretty well until the ISM manufacturing number that we previewed yesterday hit the wires. The release was much worse than expected at 47.8 vs. the 50.0 expectation, indicating not only contraction but the worst since June 2009. That caused a bond rally and a sharp drop in stocks to the current -224 reading on the Dow. Construction spending also rose only 0.1% vs. the 0.5% estimate.

The weaker than expected US data reminded investors (and trading algorithms) that global growth is slowing. The WTO cut its outlook for global trade to the lowest in a decade, Eurozone PMI's have been a mess – the lowest since October 2012 and oil has been trending down on the outlook. The WSJ had an article that the Midwest economy is under pressure and the ISM number seemed to confirm all of that. This puts a lot more importance on the jobs report later this week as it’s been a bright spot for the economy.

Outside of today’s ISM data point, the Bank Of Japan’s announcement that it would buy more hedged foreign debt and less domestic debt, had bonds selling off since the development, in concert with BOJ tapering and some poor Japanese bond auctions had investors thinking that the push to negative yields may have abated, a positive signal for stocks. We’ll see that this means long term, especially since Australia is easing further. For more, see Brian’s technical take.

In sector performance, Industrials, Financials and Materials are the weakest so far, each dropping more than 1% on the day after taking cues from the ISM number. The S&P 500 Industrials chart looks like one of those cliffs you’d see watching Wile E. Coyote just before the Roadrunner handed him an Anvil, and the rest of the charts don’t look that much better. All sectors are in the red, with IT faring the least worse, down only about 0.2%.

Stocks are still up 18% for the year so far, so take heart…

Brian’s Technical Take

Japanese bond futures sank the most in three years following tepid demand at today’s 10-year debt auction. European and US Treasuries followed suit after the Bank of Japan signaled it could slash bond purchases in October, and separately there was an announcement that Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund will pivot towards buying more foreign debt.

The total amount of negative yielding bonds peaked just north of $17T in late August, 90% of which are located in Europe and Japan. Accordingly, their banking systems have been struggling in this environment of negative rates and flat spreads as seen in the primary bank indices which are at or near multi-decade lows. If today’s announcement is the first step in a pivot away from the legacy stimulus policies of deeper negative rates, then that should bode well for banks.

Japan’s Topix Bank Index (TPNBNK) is flat on the year after declining 26.5% in 2018. Over the last five years it has a total return of -7.3% while its U.S. counterpart, the KBW BKX Index, achieved a total return of more than 57%.

After a relief rally in early September the Topix bank Index has spent the last two weeks consolidating along the 40-week sma (synonymous with the 200-day sma), which it has proven to be sensitive to on numerous occasions, as both resistance and support, over the last five years. More recently since the start of 2018 the 40-week sma has been a clearly defined resistance line. A breakout above this level this time around may indicate this time is different and a new upside trend is underway.

