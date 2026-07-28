Stocks Mixed as Weakness in Chipmakers Deepens

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) today is down -0.22%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI) (DIA) is up +0.68%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is down -1.50%. September E-mini S&P futures (ESU26) are down -0.29%, and September E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQU26) are down -1.56%.

Stock indexes are mixed today, with the Dow Jones Industrials posting a 1.5-week high and the Nasdaq 100 falling to a 2.75-month low. Better-than-expected earnings from Coca-Cola and Sherwin-Williams are supportive of stocks today. However, the Nasdaq 100 is under pressure today amid a deepening rout in chipmakers and AI-infrastructure stocks, driven by fresh concerns over artificial intelligence spending and rising competition from China. Also, losses in stock indexes are limited as investors rotate into other sectors of the market that tend to generate relatively stable revenues regardless of the economic cycle.

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Lower crude oil prices have also eased inflation concerns and are pushing bond yields lower, supporting stocks. Sep WTI crude oil prices (CLU26) are down by more than 1% today to a 1-week low, as the US and Iran extended their pause in hostilities. The focus is now on talks between Iran and Oman over reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The 10-year T-note yield is down -2 bp to 4.63%

However, tensions remain high in the Middle East as the US maintains its blockade of Iranian oil shipments in the Persian Gulf and President Trump raised the possibility of intensified action against Iran. Also, Houthi militants in Yemen claimed to have struck facilities linked to Saudi Aramco in the Red Sea port towns of Jizan and Yanbu on Saturday. Yanbu, the western end of the East-West pipeline, has become Saudi’s key crude export outlet since the Strait of Hormuz has effectively been shut off by the war. Jizan is home to a refinery and export terminal along the Red Sea.

The US May S&P composite-20 home price index rose +1.6% y/y, stronger than expectations of +1.3% y/y and the largest increase in 10 months.

The outlook for strong Q2 earnings, which continue this week, is a bullish factor for stocks. The markets are waiting for results from a raft of megacap technology companies this week, including Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. Forecasts compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence suggest Q2 earnings may increase by +23%, close to Q1’s blowout earnings of +30%, which was more than double the +12% analysts had expected. AI spending is expected to account for most of earnings, with AI infrastructure stocks set to contribute nearly 60% of the S&P 500's earnings-per-share growth in Q2. So far, earnings results have been positive, with 86% of the 135 S&P 500 companies that have reported Q2 earnings beating estimates, according to Bloomberg data.

The markets are discounting a 32% chance of a +25 bp rate hike at the next FOMC meeting on Tue/Wed.

Overseas stock markets are lower today. The Euro Stoxx 50 is down -0.37%. China's Shanghai Composite closed down -1.16%. Japan's Nikkei-225 Stock Average fell to a 2-month low and closed down sharply by -3.95%.

Interest Rates

September 10-year T-notes (ZNU6) today are up +4 ticks. The 10-year T-note yield is down -2.2 bp to 4.626%. T-notes are climbing today as a -1% fall in crude oil prices eases inflation expectations. The 10-year breakeven inflation rate fell to a 1-month low of 2.192% today. Also, short covering ahead of the 2-day FOMC meeting that begins today is supporting T-note prices. Supply pressures are limiting gains in T-notes as the Treasury will auction $44 billion of 7-year T-notes later today.

European government bond yields are moving lower today. The 10-year German bund yield fell to a 2-week low of 3.106% and is down -0.4 bp to 3.129%. The 10-year UK gilt yield slid to a 1-week low of 4.945% and is down -2.7 bp to 4.970%.

The France Jul consumer confidence survey rose +2 to a 4-month high of 86, stronger than expectations of 85.

The markets are discounting an 88% chance of a +25 bp ECB rate hike at its next policy meeting on September 10.

US Stock Movers

Chipmakers and AI-infrastructure stocks are falling today, weighing on the broader market. The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) dropped to a 2.25-month low and is down more than -5%. Western Digital (WDC) is down more than -13% to lead losers in the Nasdaq 100, and Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) is down more than -12%. Also, Micron Technology (MU) and Marvell Technology (MRVL) are down more than -9%, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), ARM Holdings Plc (ARM), and Lam Research (LRCX) are down more than -8%. In addition, Applied Materials (AMAT) and Intel (INTC) are down more than -7%, and KLA Corp (KLAC) is down more than -6%.

Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks are moving lower today, with Bitcoin (^BTCUSD) down more than -3% at a 1-week low. Galaxy Digital Holdings (GLXY) is down more than -9%, and MARA Holdings (MARA) and Riot Platforms (RIOT) are down more than -7%. Also, Circle Internet Group (CRCL) is down more than -6%, and Coinbase Global (COIN) and Strategy (MSTR) are down more than -4%.

Software stocks are mostly higher today, a supportive factor for the overall market. Autodesk (ADSK), Thomson Reuters (TRI), and Workday (WDAY) are up more than +4%, and Adobe (ADBE), Intuit (INTU), and Salesforce (CRM) closed up more than +3%. Also, Microsoft (MSFT), ServiceNow (NOW), Atlassian (TEAM), and Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) are up more than +1%.

Amkor Technology (AMKR) is down more than -21% after forecasting Q3 net sales of $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion, weaker than the consensus of $2.11 billion.

Corning (GLW) is down more than -18% to lead losers in the S&P 500 after forecasting Q3 core sales of $4.9 billion to $5.0 billion, the midpoint below the consensus of $5.0 billion.

Noble Corp. (NE) is down more than -5% after cutting its full-year adjusted Ebitda estimate to $850 million to $925 million from a previous forecast of $940 million to $1.02 billion, below the consensus of $970.3 million.

RXO Inc (RXO) is down more than -5% after TD Cowen downgraded the stock to sell from hold with a price target of $19.

IQVIA Holdings (IQV) is up more than +14% to lead gainers in the S&P 500 after boosting its full-year revenue forecast to $17.28 billion to $17.48 billion from a previous forecast of $17.15 billion to $17.35 billion, stronger than the consensus of $17.28 billion.

Sherwin-Williams (SHW) is up more than +6% to lead gainers in the Dow Jones Industrials after reporting adjusted EPS of $3.70, better than the consensus of $3.51, and raising its full-year adjusted EPS forecast to $11.80 to $12.20 from a previous forecast of $11.50 to $11.90, above the consensus of $11.76.

Coca-Cola (KO) is up more than +6% after raising its full-year comparable EPS forecast to up +9% to +10% from a previous view of +8% to +9%.

Nucor (NUE) is up more than +5% after reporting Q2 net sales of $10.40 billion, above the consensus of $10.03 billion.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) is up more than +4% after UBS upgraded the stock to buy from hold with a price target of $500.

Earnings Reports (7/28/2026)

American Tower Corp (AMT), Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL), Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI), Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA), Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS), Bloom Energy Corp (BE), Boeing Co/The (BA), BXP Inc (BXP), Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR), Carrier Global Corp (CARR), Centene Corp (CNC), CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP), Chemed Corp (CHE), CMS Energy Corp (CMS), Coca-Cola Co/The (KO), Corning Inc (GLW), CoStar Group Inc (CSGP), Crane Co (CR), DTE Energy Co (DTE), Ecolab Inc (ECL), Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH), ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS), Expand Energy Corp (EXE), Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR), FirstEnergy Corp (FE), Ford Motor Co (F), HF Sinclair Corp (DINO), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT), Hubbell Inc (HUBB), Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW), Incyte Corp (INCY), Invesco Ltd (IVZ), IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV), KLA Corp (KLAC), Landstar System Inc (LSTR), Liberty Live Holdings Inc (LLYVA), Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH), Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ), NOV Inc (NOV), NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI), Omnicom Group Inc (OMC), Oshkosh Corp (OSK), PACCAR Inc (PCAR), PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL), Pentair PLC (PNR), PPG Industries Inc (PPG), Qorvo Inc (QRVO), Repligen Corp (RGEN), Rithm Capital Corp (RITM), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL), S&P Global Inc (SPGI), Seagate Technology Holdings PL (STX), Sherwin-Williams Co/The (SHW), Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS), STAG Industrial Inc (STAG), Teradyne Inc (TER), Textron Inc (TXT), TransUnion (TRU), United Parcel Service Inc (UPS), Unum Group (UNM), Veralto Corp (VLTO), Visa Inc (V), WP Carey Inc (WPC), Xylem Inc/NY (XYL).

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