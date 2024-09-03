Stocks Kick Off September With Dramatic Losses

Weaker-than-expected manufacturing data sparked a selloff to start the short week, reinforcing September's reputation as a bearish month. Investors returned from Labor Day weekend to see the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq drop triple digits and mark their worst days since early August as economic anxieties resurfaced and semiconductor stocks tumbled. Elsewhere, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) snapped a three-day losing streak.

Oil, Gold Move Lower

Oil prices have slipped into negative territory for 2024. Today's losses came amid concerns over weak China demand, lackluster manufacturing data, and a central bank control dispute in Libya. November-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $3.21, or 4.4%, to settle at $70.34 per barrel.

Gold prices were also lower, as the greenback continue to grow stronger and traders eyed nonfarm payrolls data. Gold for December delivery was last seen 0.3% lower at $2,520.40 per ounce.

