Stocks Higher on Trade Optimism

NASDAQ Composite +0.65% Dow +0.56% S&P 500 +0.58% Russell 2000 +0.44%

NASDAQ Advancers: 1500 Decliners: 913

Today’s Volume (vs. Thursday) +0.13%

Crude $57.57 +$0.80, Gold $1466.60 -$6.80, VIX 12.39 -0.66

Market Movers

U.S. October Retail Sales +0.3% vs. consensus +0.2%

September unrevised at -3%

October Ex-Autos Sales +0.2% vs. +0.4%

September revised higher to +0.2% from 0.0%

October Ex-Autos and Gas Sales +0.1% vs. +0.3%

September revised lower to -0.1% from flat last month

October Core Retail Sales +3% after declining last month by -0.1%

October Import Prices -0.5% vs. consensus -0.2% expected

October Export Prices -0.1% vs. flat month over month consensus

November Empire Manufacturing +2.9 vs. consensus +6% growth

October Industrial Production -0.8% vs. -0.4% expected

October Capacity Utilization 76.7% vs. 77.1% consensus

Business Inventories flat M/o/M vs +0.1% expected growth

Reaction to earnings: AMAT +8%, JOBS +5%, DLB + 4.5%, JD +2%, KLIC + 2%, ACB -10%

Chris’ Commentary

Markets are trading higher to start the day following better than expected economic data and positive China trade commentary. If this morning’s trend can continue, the S&P 500 will being looking to log its 6th straight week of gains.

Thursday, U.S. equities closed flat to slightly higher on the day. The S&P 500 had another record close, ending the day up +0.08% to 3,096.63. China trade deal complications coupled with softer China October activity data and continued protests in Hong Kong were some of the major headwinds for the day. I sound like a broken record, but equity trading volumes continue to lag, signaling a lack of participation from many traders. Trading volumes for this week are only averaging 6.39 billion shares a day, nearly 9% below the yearly average and over 23% below this same period last year.

Currently, nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors are trading higher. Healthcare, Industrials and Tech are the front runners while Staples and Utilities lag. Crude oil is up +0.3% while Gold trades lower. The dollar is lower while the yield on the 10-yr stands at 1.84%

October retail sales in the U.S. rebounded more than analysts’ expectations. The top-line number showed an increase of 0.3%, which beat economist expectation of +0.2% growth. Core retail sales (excluding autos and fuel) grew by 0.1% after declining 0.1% last month. The report shows continued growth in consumer discretionary spend, which is a net positive for the Q4 GDP.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said late Thursday that “Phase One” of the anticipated trade agreement with China was down to the final stages with the two sides in close contact. Kudlow commented that "the mood music is pretty good." Also on Thursday, China lifted a ban on American poultry that began in 2015, after the USDA made a similar decision to allow Chinese poultry into the U.S. Another potential sign of thawing issues.

Brian’s Technical Take

Here’s a new one for ya! The Solactive Social Media Index (SOCL) out of Germany is comprised of 41 leading global technology companies which are active in the social media industry. The 41 members have an aggregate market cap of $2.2T, an average market cap of $54B, and a median market cap of $6B. Without looking any deeper, I surmise it represents plenty of institutional flows which often translate into “less noisy” price charts.

While the U.S. S&P 500 technology index has returned +40% YTD measuring its best annual performance since 2009, the global SOCL Index is +20% YTD. In 2018 the SPX tech index declined a modest 1.6% while the SOCL index lost 15.5%. It’s been a relative underperformer and I suspect it has to do with its international exposure.

Like many global benchmarks, the SOCL Index peaked in January 2018. In the recent weeks and months we are finally seeing many of the global benchmarks rebounding close to or above those prior highs, however the SOCL Index remains more than 17% below its highs. A look at the long term charts suggests there are reasons to keep the faith.

The SOCL Index returned annual gains of 11%, 10% and 55% in 2015, 2016, and 2017. During that span its weekly RSI reached 84 and 85 on two separate occasions. Its 55% decline in 2018 punished any latecomers but also more than worked off those deep overbought technicals. The near two year corrective price action has formed a common continuation pattern (inverse head & shoulders) which is currently evident throughout other industries that are now breaking out to above recent resistance (see the S&P 500 industrials and materials indices).

If the SOCL Index is going to follow suit, the breakout could be quite powerful given the size of the prior two year range. “The bigger the base …. The bigger into space.“

