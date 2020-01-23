Stocks Fall on Coronavirus Fears

NASDAQ Composite -0.08% Dow -0.39% S&P 500 -0.21% Russell 2000 -0.36%

NASDAQ Advancers: 830 Decliners: 1533

WTI Crude -2.50%, Gold +0.43%, 10yr Treasury 1.73%, VIX 13.46 +0.55

Market Volume (vs. Friday): +8.4%

Market Movers

U.S. Initial Weekly Jobless Claims reported at 211,000 vs. consensus 214,000

U.S. Continuing Jobless Claims reported at 1.731 million above consensus of 1.756 million

DOE inventory showed U.S. crude draw of 405,000 barrels

DOE inventory showed smaller than expected build in gasoline, but inventory still at record levels

China quarantined the epicenter of the coronavirus

British parliament finalized the Brexit withdrawal bill

ECB left policy unchanged, as expected

Reaction to earnings: CTXS +8%, KMI + 4%, UNP + 3%, MTB + 1.75%, LUV +1.7%, KMB +1.3%, VFC -7.5%, RJF -7%, FCX -7%, TRV -5%, HBAN -4.5%, TXN -1%, CMCSA -2%

Chris’ Commentary

U.S. equities hit new highs Wednesday led by Tech. However, stocks slowly pulled back to close at the lows of the day. The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100 indices finished in the green, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Russell 2000 dipped slightly lower.

Today, markets are lower on fears over the coronavirus outbreak in China. Chinese authorities quarantined two cities and called off public gatherings that were planned ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations. This is giving investors pause as concerns of a widen outbreak could hurt consumer spend in the country in the near term. Oil is also being hurt on these announcements, as concern for future demand could be limited.

Currently, seven of the 11 of the S&P 500 sectors are trading lower with Energy and Financials both down over 1%. Real Estate, Industrials and Utilities are trading in the green. Crude oil trades lower while gold is higher. The dollar is higher while the yield on the 10-yr slips for the third day in a row to 1.73%.

Unemployment numbers released by the U.S. Department of Labor reported a modest increase from last week, but still near record lows and below economist consensus. Reported Initial Jobless Claims rose to 211,000 vs 214,000 consensus. Reported Continuing Claims were also below estimates at 1.731 million claims. Continuing and initial claims were both revised ever so slightly higher for last week. Initial jobless claims continue to linger near all-time lows, indicating that employers are having a hard time finding skilled labor which could bode very well for next month’ jobs report.

Sector Recap

Brian’s Technical Take

In yesterday’s session, the S&P 500 made a new all-time on an intraday basis but it closed at the bottom of the range and today gapped lower on the open. It remains just 1% off the highs which is certainly nothing to be concerned about, however, in the rates complex we are seeing the UST 10YR yield, now 1.72%, continue to roll over and is now in a trend of lower highs and lower lows. Given the somewhat extreme melt up in equities over the last three months, some participants are licking their chops in anticipation of a “healthy” correction over the near to intermediate term.

In deciphering where the broader market is headed, it is often helpful to look at the leaders based on the thinking that the generals will lead and the troops will follow. On that note, the semiconductors have been the poster child of this bull market since the lows of 2016. The SOX Index gained 37% and 38% in 2016 and 2017. After a relatively modest 8% decline in 2018, the SOX Index rebounded more than 60% in 2019. Already in 2020 the SOX is +4% and just yesterday made a new intraday and closing high. What’s not to like?

For starters the SOX index closed at the bottom of yesterday’s trading session and thus formed a common reversal pattern (shooting star). Today the SOX is modestly in the red and we simply need to see where it closes in order to determine if there is confirmation that a bearish reversal is underway. Given the short term daily period, it is too early to get concerned however tomorrow’s close could give a better idea if a near to intermediate term top is in.

Price has become stretched from the moving averages. The SOX Index is currently 22% above its 200-day moving average. Over the last eight years, it has never been more than 24% above its 200-day moving average. On this metric, the SOX is still well below the dotcom era when its price was more the 100% above its 200-day sma, bit nonetheless the current spread is still high.

Momentum is a mixed picture. A bearish divergence is emerging with the daily RSI peaking in late December and since has been making lower highs as the SOX index marches higher. On the other hand, the weekly RSI while is at an extreme 77 level, its highest since late 2017, however, overbought could continue to become more overbought.

At the end of the day it is too early to argue a near to intermediate term top is underway in the semiconductor space. Price is king and it remains 1% from all-time highs. The typical warning signs often seen in momentum measures and relative strength are not yet sounding the alarm. More evidence is needed beyond short term price patterns and bearish divergences, as well as the increasing inflows into safe haven treasuries. However, enough is there to keep this potential concern on the radar. Some may already be tightening their stops to protect gains, while others may already be using yesterday’s high as a risk level to for early short entries. There is more than one way to skin a cat and your style may vary from others. With a proper risk management system in place, investors and different time frames and styles can all be winners.

