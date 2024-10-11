News & Insights

Markets
JPM

Stocks Extend Weekly Win Streaks to 5

October 11, 2024 — 04:21 pm EDT

Written by egilkey@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Wall Street enjoyed healthy gains to close out both the day and week. The Dow and S&P 500 each marked a fresh round of record highs, while both indexes and the Nasdaq all ticked off a fifth consecutive weekly win.

Meanwhile, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) clung to just above 20 for the fifth-straight day, despite posting a loss for the session. Next week will host earnings season in full swing, with more banks and blue chips on the docket, such as Goldman Sachs (GS) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • JPMorgan Chase Stock powers the Dow.
  • Strategies for earnings season trading.
  • Plus, an ETF to watch; DRI flashes a bull signal; and more bank earnings to unpack.

indexesoct11

nyseoct11

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. Two brother accused of insider trading could be looking at several years in prison, per prosecutors. (CNBC)
  2. Amid its earnings report, BlackRock (BLK) revealed its assets have touched $11.5 trillion. (MarketWatch)
  3. Small cap ETF facing a crossroad.
  4. Bull signal flashing on Olive Garden parent.
  5. The bank earnings deluge didn't stop with JPM.

Earnings October 112024

uvoloct11

 

Oil, Gold Post Comfortable Weekly Wins

Despite the continued weight of Middle East tensions pushing crude to a loss for the session, oil grabbed a second-straight weekly gain. November-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 29 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $75.56 per barrel for the day, but rose 1.6% for the week.

This week's slew of Fed buzz and economic data sent gold futures sent gold higher for the day and week. Gold for December delivery added 1.3% to trade at $2,674.40, at last glance this afternoon, and for the week climbed around 0.4%.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.