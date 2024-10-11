Stocks Extend Weekly Win Streaks to 5

Wall Street enjoyed healthy gains to close out both the day and week. The Dow and S&P 500 each marked a fresh round of record highs, while both indexes and the Nasdaq all ticked off a fifth consecutive weekly win.

Meanwhile, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) clung to just above 20 for the fifth-straight day, despite posting a loss for the session. Next week will host earnings season in full swing, with more banks and blue chips on the docket, such as Goldman Sachs (GS) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

5 Things to Know Today

Oil, Gold Post Comfortable Weekly Wins

Despite the continued weight of Middle East tensions pushing crude to a loss for the session, oil grabbed a second-straight weekly gain. November-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 29 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $75.56 per barrel for the day, but rose 1.6% for the week.

This week's slew of Fed buzz and economic data sent gold futures sent gold higher for the day and week. Gold for December delivery added 1.3% to trade at $2,674.40, at last glance this afternoon, and for the week climbed around 0.4%.

