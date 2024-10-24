Stockland Updates on Director’s Securities Acquisition

Stockland (AU:SGP) has released an update.

Stockland announced an update on the director’s interest, revealing that Tarun Dinkar Gupta has acquired an additional 203,864 ordinary stapled securities and 699,660 performance rights. This acquisition was approved as part of his 2025 financial year remuneration plan, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth strategy. The update highlights Stockland’s commitment to aligning executive incentives with shareholder interests.

