Stockland Director’s Securities Remain Unchanged

Stockland has reported a change in the interest of its director, Tarun Dinkar Gupta, involving an off-market transfer of securities between entities associated with him. Despite this transfer, there is no overall change in Gupta’s total security holdings in Stockland. This update maintains stability in the director’s investment, ensuring confidence among shareholders.

