News & Insights

Stocks

Stockland Director’s Securities Remain Unchanged

November 26, 2024 — 05:52 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Stockland (AU:SGP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Stockland has reported a change in the interest of its director, Tarun Dinkar Gupta, involving an off-market transfer of securities between entities associated with him. Despite this transfer, there is no overall change in Gupta’s total security holdings in Stockland. This update maintains stability in the director’s investment, ensuring confidence among shareholders.

For further insights into AU:SGP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STKAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.