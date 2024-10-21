News & Insights

Stockland Corporation’s 2024 AGM Highlights Commitment to Growth

October 21, 2024 — 12:17 am EDT

Stockland (AU:SGP) has released an update.

Stockland Corporation, a leading property group in Australia, held its 2024 Annual General Meeting where Chairman Tom Pockett introduced the Board of Directors and opened voting on key resolutions. The meeting highlighted Stockland’s commitment to creating connected communities and contributing to Australia’s economic prosperity. Under the leadership of Managing Director and CEO Tarun Gupta, the company continues to focus on building sustainable residential and commercial properties.

