A Stock Split Changes Nothing About the Stock's Long-Term Prospects. So Why Does Monster Beverage's Aug. 11 Split Matter?

Key Points

Monster Beverage's 2-for-1 stock split distributes after the market closes on Aug. 10, with split-adjusted trading beginning Aug. 11.

First-quarter net sales grew 26.9% year over year to $2.35 billion.

The stock trades at about 47 times earnings near its 52-week high.

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Energy drink maker Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) is about to halve its stock price on purpose. The company's 2-for-1 split, announced July 8, hands each shareholder of record as of July 24 one additional share for every share held. The new shares are distributed after the market closes on Aug. 10, and the stock begins trading at its split-adjusted price on Aug. 11.

Mechanically, nothing of substance happens. Every investor's stake is worth the same the morning after as the night before, and the business itself is untouched.

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So why pay attention at all? Because a split is usually something a board does after a big run in a stock. And in Monster's case, the run -- and the growth behind it -- is the part actually worth an investor's time.

What actually changes on Aug. 11

The mechanics are simple. The split is effected as a 100% stock dividend, so the share count doubles and the price halves. Monster's market capitalization of about $95 billion doesn't move.

What the decision suggests, though it guarantees nothing, is that management is comfortable with where the stock sits. Boards tend to split shares after sustained appreciation, and Monster has delivered exactly that.

The stock closed Friday at $96.38, within about 4% of its 52-week high of $100.34 -- and it has climbed roughly 58% over the past year.

A share price near $100 isn't hard for investors to work with, especially in an era of fractional shares. So the split's practical effects are modest. Its main function is to mark the run, and little else.

The growth the split is celebrating

The trajectory, however, is worth paying attention to -- and it has been steepening. Monster's net sales grew 10.7% in 2025, to $8.29 billion. In the fourth quarter of 2025, they rose 17.6% year over year to $2.13 billion. Then, in the first quarter of 2026, net sales jumped 26.9% to $2.35 billion. That's three readings, each faster than the last.

International sales are doing much of the pushing. Net sales to customers outside the United States rose 44.9% year over year in the first quarter to $1.06 billion, and they now make up about 45% of total sales, up from roughly 40% a year earlier. Currency helped some, as favorable exchange-rate moves added $89.3 million to the quarter's net sales. And growth tilted toward international markets carries a thinner margin with it: Monster's gross margin slipped to 55% of net sales from 56.5% a year earlier, which the company attributed to geographic sales mix, higher aluminum can costs, and increased freight costs, partially offset by pricing actions.

The bottom line has kept up anyway. First-quarter operating income climbed 28.1% to $730 million, net income rose 28.6% to $569.5 million, and earnings per share grew 27.6% to $0.58. Monster also returned about $100 million to shareholders through share repurchases during the quarter.

Notably, none of that growth leans on artificial intelligence (AI), which arguably makes the stock a rarity among this year's market leaders -- and part of its appeal for investors whose portfolios have grown top-heavy with technology names.

And that brings up the real event on the calendar, which isn't the split at all. Monster's second-quarter report is scheduled for Aug. 6, after the market closes (last year's arrived on Aug. 7), and it should show whether the acceleration held into the summer. That timing puts the report just before the split takes effect, giving the market fresh numbers to judge the stock by as the share count doubles.

That report matters because of what investors are now paying. At about 47 times earnings, Monster trades at a steep premium to the S&P 500's multiple of about 28. A valuation like that prices in a long stretch of the kind of growth the company just delivered.

If the second quarter shows the acceleration cooling, or margins slipping further, the stock could give back some of its 58% run quickly.

So, is the split a reason to buy the stock? No -- and it isn't a reason to sell, either. It's a reason to look.

What I see is an excellent business growing faster than it has in years, priced like the growth stock it has suddenly become again. I'd rather judge that trade-off with the second-quarter numbers in hand. So I'll be watching the report, not the split date.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients do not have positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Monster Beverage. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.