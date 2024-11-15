Stock Market News for Nov 15, 2024

U.S. stock markets closed lower on Thursday as post-election rally evaporates. Moreover, a relatively hawkish statement by the Fed Chairman on interest rate cut dented market participants’ confidence on risky assets like equities. A few key economic data were mostly in line with expectations. All three major stock indexes ended in negative territory.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) fell 0.5% or 207.33 points to close at 43,750.86. At intraday high, the blue-chip index was up more than 122 points. Notably, 18 components of the 30-stock index ended in negative territory while 12 in positive zone.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished at 19,107.65, sliding 0.6% or 123.07 points due to weak performance by corporate giants. The major loser of the tech-laden index was Super Micro Computer Inc. SMCI. The stock price of the AI-enabled server manufacturer plummeted 11.4%. Super Micro Computer currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The S&P 500 dropped 0.6% to finish at 5,949.17. Ten out of 11 broad sectors of the broad-market index ended in positive territory while one in negative zone. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY), the Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) and the Industrials Select Sector SPDR (XLI) plunged 1.4%, 1.6% and 1.7%, respectively.

The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) was up 2.1% to 14.31. A total of 15.34 billion shares were traded on Thursday, higher than the last 20-session average of 13.68 billion. Decliners outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 1.8-to-1 ratio. On Nasdaq, a 2.14-to-1 ratio favored declining issues.

Hawkish Statement from Powell

On Nov 14, in his speech to business leaders in Dallas, the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that the central bank is in no hurry to cut the benchmark lending rate further. The Fed reduced the Fed fund rate by 75 basis points in two consecutive FOMC meetings in September and November. The Fed fund rate is currently in the range of 4.50-4.75% compared with a 23-year high of 5.25-5.5% in mid-September.

Powell said, “The economy is not sending any signals that we need to be in a hurry to lower rates. The strength we are currently seeing in the economy gives us the ability to approach our decisions carefully.” Powell also said, “Domestic growth by far the best of any major economy in the world.”

Following Powell’s speech, the CME FedWatch interest rate derivative tool shows a 62.6% probability that the central bank will further reduce interest rate by another 25 basis points in December. This probability was 82.5% just before Powell’s statement. Market participants are still hopeful that the Fed will cut the lending rate by a full 1% in 2024.

Economic Data

The Department of Labor reported that the producer price index (PPI) for October increased 0.2%, in line with the consensus estimate. The metric for September was 0.1%. Year over year, the headline PPI increased 2.4% in October, well above 1.9% growth in September.

The core PPI (excluding volatile food, energy and trade services items) rose 0.3% in October. The metric for September was revised downward to 0.1% from 0.2% reported earlier. Year over year, the core PPI increased 3.5% in October.

The Department of Labor reported that initial claims decreased by 4,000 to 217,000 for the week ended Nov 9, lower than the consensus estimate of 220,000. Previous week’s data was 221,000.

Continuing claims (those who have already received government aids and reported a week behind) decreased 11,000 to 1.873 million for the week ended Nov 2. The previous week's level was revised downward by 8,000 from 1.892 million to 1.884 million.

Must-See: Solar Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

The solar industry stands to bounce back as tech companies and the economy transition away from fossil fuels to power the AI boom.

Trillions of dollars will be invested in clean energy over the coming years – and analysts predict solar will account for 80% of the renewable energy expansion. This creates an outsized opportunity to profit in the near-term and for years to come. But you have to pick the right stocks to get into.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.