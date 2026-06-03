The Stock Market Melt Up is Happening

In the past we have seen this type of euphoria in the stock market, where markets gain momentum and nothing can stop it. As investors, its an enjoyable ride, but you also want to be cautious with certain positions in case valuations are getting out of touch with reality.

In today's video I will talk about this very situation in which I believe a pullback is warranted, but the momentum is just too strong right now. The S&P 500 (NYSEMKT: SPY) has bounced strongly off the lows of March.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Watch this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of May 8, 2026. The video was published on May 9, 2026.

Should you buy stock in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, consider this:

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Mark Roussin, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.