This Stock Has A 3.43% Yield And Sells For Less Than Book

Regional Management Corp (Symbol: RM) has been named as a Top 25 dividend stock, according the most recent Dividend Channel report. The report noted that among the coverage universe, RM shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Regional Management Corp, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.

The report stated, ''Dividend investors approaching investing from a value standpoint are generally most interested in researching the strongest most profitable companies, that also happen to be trading at an attractive valuation. That's what we aim to find using our proprietary DividendRank formula, which ranks the coverage universe based upon our various criteria for both profitability and valuation, to generate a list of the top most 'interesting' stocks, meant for investors as a source of ideas that merit further research.''

The annualized dividend paid by Regional Management Corp is $1.2/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/20/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for RM, which the report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.

The Top 25 DividendRank'ed Stocks »

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