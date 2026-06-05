STMicroelectronics Soars 150% in 3 Months: Buy, Hold or Take Profits?

STMicroelectronics N.V. STM has emerged as one of the strongest performers in the semiconductor sector, with its stock soaring nearly 150% over the past three months, compared with the industry’s growth of 29.3%.

The rally has been driven by a combination of improving business fundamentals, strong demand trends and growing investor enthusiasm around the company's expanding exposure to artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure.

In its first-quarter 2026earnings call management highlighted strong booking momentum across all end markets, normalized distribution inventories and increasing opportunities in AI, data centers and industrial applications. The company also projected double-digit revenue growth for 2026, reinforcing confidence in its recovery story.

In the same time frame, the stock has also outperformed other industry players like Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN and Amtech Systems, Inc. ASYS.

Price Performance



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AI and Data-Center Opportunities Are Becoming Major Growth Drivers

A key catalyst behind STMicroelectronics' recent momentum is its growing role in AI infrastructure. The company expects data-center-related revenues to be comfortably above $500 million in 2026 and exceed $1 billion in 2027. STM is supplying a broad range of technologies for AI servers and cloud infrastructure, including power semiconductors, silicon photonics, microcontrollers, analog devices and optical interconnect solutions.

The company recently expanded its engagement with Amazon Web Services through a multiyear commercial agreement supporting next-generation cloud and AI data centers. Management also emphasized that demand for its AI-related products currently exceeds installed capacity, highlighting the scale of the opportunity ahead. Beyond AWS, ST sees substantial growth potential across the broader hyperscaler ecosystem as AI investments continue to accelerate globally.

Broad-Based Recovery Across End Markets Supports Growth

STMicroelectronics is not relying solely on AI to drive growth. The company is seeing improving trends across several end markets. Automotive revenues returned to year-over-year growth in the first quarter, supported by design wins spanning electric vehicles, hybrid platforms and advanced driver-assistance systems. The acquisition of NXP's MEMS sensor business further strengthens STM's position in automotive sensing and safety applications. Management believes the combined portfolio will accelerate growth beyond the pace of the broader automotive sensor market.

Industrial markets are also showing signs of recovery. Distribution inventories have normalized, and demand for microcontrollers, sensors and power devices is improving. STM's collaboration with NVIDIA in robotics and physical AI applications could create additional long-term growth opportunities. The company also retained its position as the world's leading supplier of general-purpose microcontrollers for the fifth consecutive year, underscoring the strength of its competitive position.

Improving Margins and Strong Demand Visibility Add Confidence

Another encouraging aspect of the investment case is the company's improving profitability outlook. Management expects gross margins to improve sequentially through the remainder of 2026, supported by higher factory utilization, a more favorable product mix and lower underutilization charges. The pricing environment is also improving, with management noting that pricing pressure has moderated and selective price increases are emerging in certain product categories.

Strong booking momentum provides additional visibility. Management indicated that first-quarter bookings were well balanced and showed no evidence of customers pulling forward orders. With backlog trends remaining healthy and inventories normalized, the company appears well positioned to benefit from demand growth across AI infrastructure, automotive, industrial and satellite-related applications.

What Could Halt the Stock's Strong Run?

Despite the positive outlook, investors should remain mindful of potential risks. One concern is execution. While AI-related demand remains robust, management acknowledged that capacity constraints could limit the pace at which it converts opportunities into revenues. Scaling production for photonics, optical interconnects and other advanced technologies will require successful manufacturing ramp-ups and customer qualifications.

The company is also in the middle of a large manufacturing transformation program, including transitions from 200-millimeter to 300-millimeter wafer production and upgrades to silicon carbide capacity. Although these initiatives are expected to improve efficiency over the long term, they are currently creating temporary operational costs and manufacturing inefficiencies. Benefits from these projects are expected to become more meaningful by late 2027 and 2028.

Additionally, macroeconomic uncertainty, automotive production fluctuations and potential trade-policy changes could affect demand. After such a sharp stock-price increase, investor expectations are also considerably higher, leaving less room for operational disappointments.

STM’s Bottom Line Improves

STM's earnings estimates for 2026 have increased in the past 30 days. The company is expected to deliver adjusted earnings per share of $1.17 in 2026, compared with the reported figure of 53 cents in 2025. STM’s top line in 2026 is likely to witness growth of 21.6%.





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On the other hand, Texas Instruments and Amtech Systems’ earnings in the current year are likely to witness a gain of 40.6% and 540% year over year, respectively.

STM Trades at a Discount

STM is trading at a discount on a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio basis. Its forward 12-month P/S ratio stands at 4.69X, lower than the industry.

STM P/S Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



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Should Investors Buy, Hold or Take Profits?

STMicroelectronics continues to benefit from multiple growth drivers, including expanding AI infrastructure opportunities, improving demand across automotive and industrial markets, a strengthening sensor portfolio and a healthier profitability outlook.

The company’s earnings expectations have moved higher, and its valuation remains reasonable relative to industry levels despite the sharp share-price appreciation. These factors support a favorable long-term investment thesis and suggest that existing shareholders can continue holding the stock to benefit from the company’s ongoing recovery and growth initiatives. However, after a massive rally in a short period, much of the near-term optimism appears to be reflected in the share price.

With execution risks, capacity ramp challenges and macroeconomic uncertainties still present, new investors may be better served waiting for a more attractive entry point rather than chasing the stock at current levels.

STM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.