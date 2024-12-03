STMicroelectronics, Renault enter multi-year agreement for SiC power modules

Ampere and STMicroelectronics (STM) announced the next step in their strategic co-operation, starting in 2026, with a multi-year agreement between STMicroelectronics and Renault Group (RNLSY) on the supply of Silicon Carbide, or SiC, power modules, as part of their collaboration on a powerbox for the inverter for Ampere’s ultra-efficient electric powertrain. Ampere and STMicroelectronics worked together on the optimization of the power module, the key element in the powerbox.

