STMicroelectronics, Renault enter multi-year agreement for SiC power modules

December 03, 2024 — 05:40 am EST

Ampere and STMicroelectronics (STM) announced the next step in their strategic co-operation, starting in 2026, with a multi-year agreement between STMicroelectronics and Renault Group (RNLSY) on the supply of Silicon Carbide, or SiC, power modules, as part of their collaboration on a powerbox for the inverter for Ampere’s ultra-efficient electric powertrain. Ampere and STMicroelectronics worked together on the optimization of the power module, the key element in the powerbox.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

