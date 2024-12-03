STMicroelectronics, Renault enter multi-year agreement for SiC power modules

Ampere and STMicroelectronics (STM) announced the next step in their strategic co-operation, starting in 2026, with a multi-year agreement between STMicroelectronics and Renault Group (RNLSY) on the supply of Silicon Carbide, or SiC, power modules, as part of their collaboration on a powerbox for the inverter for Ampere’s ultra-efficient electric powertrain. Ampere and STMicroelectronics worked together on the optimization of the power module, the key element in the powerbox.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on STM:
- STMicroelectronics initiated with a Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas
- STMicroelectronics put volume heavy and directionally bearish
- Unusually active option classes on open November 26th
- STMicroelectronics announces long-term targets at Capital Markets Day
- STMicroelectronics Boosts Share Buyback with Recent Repurchase
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.