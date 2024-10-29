STMicroelectronics to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

STMicroelectronics STM is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 31.

For the third quarter, the company expects net revenues of $3.25 billion at the midpoint. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.22 billion, implying a 27.3% year-over-year decline.

The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged over the past 60 days at 33 cents per share, indicating a decline of 71.6% from the year-ago reported figure.

STM surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same once, the average surprise being 7.4%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors Influencing STM’s Q3 Results

Growing demand in the automotive product group across all geographies, driven by increasing semiconductor pervasion and structural transformation, is likely to have aided STM’s performance in the third quarter of 2024. Strong momentum in the car digitalization market, due to continued design wins with its latest generation of automotive microcontrollers, is likely to have been a tailwind for the company in the to-be-reported quarter.

Strength in embedded processing solutions, owing to its expanding STM32 portfolio, growing customer engagement for edge artificial intelligence (AI) deployment and AI algorithm integration into existing microcontroller unit offerings, is likely to have boosted STM’s performance in the quarter under review.

Growing momentum across the computer peripherals and communication equipment markets is expected to have been another positive.

However, a significant downturn in the Industrial market due to decreasing demand for industrial goods and a rapid drop in inventory throughout the supply chain is likely to have hurt the third quarter’s top and bottom lines.

STMicroelectronics has earlier stated that it anticipates a delayed recovery in the Industrial end market and a lower-than-expected increase in Automotive end market revenues in the second half of the year versus the first half. Additionally, the growing macroeconomic challenges and unfavorable seasonality are likely to have remained headwinds for the company in the third quarter.

Earnings Whispers for STM

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for STMicroelectronics this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Though STM has an Earnings ESP of 3.03%, it carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

