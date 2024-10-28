News & Insights

STMicroelectronics Executes Strategic Share Buyback Program

October 28, 2024 — 04:35 pm EDT

STMicroelectronics (STM) has released an update.

STMicroelectronics has announced the repurchase of 317,000 of its own shares, valued at over EUR 8 million, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. This move is part of their strategy to fulfill obligations related to share allocations for employees and management. With this transaction, the company now holds approximately 1.2% of its total issued share capital in treasury shares.

