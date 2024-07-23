Stitch Fix (SFIX) Up 92% in 3 Months: Did You Miss the Rally?

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX has experienced a remarkable jump in its stock price over the past three months. The stock has rallied 91.6%, comfortably outpacing the Zacks Retail-Apparel and Shoes industry’s modest growth of 1.8%. The company's strategic initiatives in AI-driven inventory management, pricing optimization, margin expansion, client engagement and efficient cost management have also helped it outperform the broader Retail-Wholesale sector and the S&P 500 index’s respective growth of 4.3% and 10% in the same period.



This impressive uptick has left many investors wondering if they missed out on a lucrative opportunity or if there is still potential for growth. Closing at $4.31 as of Jul 22, the SFIX stock is not so far from its 52-week high of $5.20 attained on Jul 31, 2023.



Technical indicators are supportive of Stitch Fix’s strong performance. The stock is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating robust upward momentum and price stability. This technical strength reflects positive market perception and confidence in Stitch Fix’s financial health and prospects.



From a valuation perspective, the stock presents an attractive opportunity, trading at a discount relative to historical and industry benchmarks. With a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 0.41, below the five-year high of 4.93 and the industry’s average of 1.10, the stock offers compelling value for investors seeking exposure to the sector. The stock currently has a Value Score of A, further validating its appeal.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Decoding the Growth Endeavors

SFIX continues to leverage AI and data analytics to optimize operations and enhance client satisfaction. The company's AI-driven inventory buying tool, responsible for nearly half of all inventory receipts, has significantly outperformed manually selected items, resulting in substantial efficiency gains.



SFIX is committed to reimagining the client experience through more dynamic and personalized interactions. Initiatives include increasing the number of items in each fix, improving discount strategies and enhancing the onboarding process. Early results from these efforts are promising, with further enhancements planned for the summer of fiscal 2024.



The company’s focus on refining client experience and engagement strategies has led to higher average order values (AOV) and improved retention metrics. The AOV has reached some of the highest levels recorded, indicating strong client satisfaction and loyalty. Additionally, Stitch Fix is dedicated to attracting and retaining high lifetime value clients to drive sustained revenue growth. By refining its marketing approaches and enhancing client engagement, Stitch Fix aims to bolster client retention and ensure long-term profitability.



Stitch Fix has made significant progress in expanding its gross margin, highlighting its focus on operational efficiency and cost management. In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the gross margin increased 280 basis points year over year to 45.5%, driven by robust product margins and improved transportation leverage. These achievements result from strategic efforts in optimizing pricing and inventory management.

Wrapping Up

Investors should consider investing in Stitch Fix due to its strategic focus on AI-driven inventory and pricing optimizations, coupled with effective cost management and strong client engagement, which has bolstered its performance and market confidence. Additionally, the stock’s favorable technical indicators and attractive valuation, present a compelling growth opportunity. Rightly, Stitch Fix currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Other Solid Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the retail space are The Gap, Inc. GPS, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF and Urban Outfitters Inc. URBN.



Gap is a premier international specialty retailer, which offers a diverse range of clothing, accessories and personal care products. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gap’s fiscal 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 22.4% and 0.2%, respectively, from fiscal 2023 reported figures. GPS has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 202.7%.



Abercrombie is a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel. It sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. ANF delivered a 28.9% earnings surprise in the last reported quarter.



The consensus estimate for Abercrombie’s fiscal 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 47.3% and 10.4%, respectively, from the fiscal 2023 reported levels. ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 210.3%.



Urban Outfitters is a lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gift products. It currently has a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Urban Outfitters’ fiscal 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 9.9% and 5.8%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. URBN has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 16.9%.

