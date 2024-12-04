News & Insights

Stitch Fix price target raised to $5 from $2.80 at UBS

December 04, 2024 — 06:56 am EST

UBS raised the firm’s price target on Stitch Fix (SFIX) to $5 from $2.80 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm’s channel checks suggest Q1 sales declined double digits, but were likely better than the market anticipates, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expects sales fell 14.1% vs. the consensus 15.9% estimate, with Q1 EPS 3c ahead of the consensus (15c) view, while UBS believes Q2 revenue guidance will bracket consensus revenue estimate $284M and that Stitch Fix will maintain its fiscal 2025 guidance given its early in the fiscal year.

