Stitch Fix Boosts Revenues Per Active Client Through Personalization

Stitch Fix SFIX continues to deepen customer engagement and expand wallet share, with revenues per active client (RPAC) reaching a record level in the third quarter of fiscal 2026. RPAC increased 6.6% year over year to $578, marking the ninth consecutive quarter of growth and surpassing the record set in the second quarter. Management views the metric as a strong indicator of improving client engagement and higher spending across its platform.



The increase in RPAC was driven by stronger average order values and greater customer purchasing activity. Fixed average order value rose for the 11th consecutive quarter, supported by higher items per Fix as customers increasingly adopted the company’s larger Fix offering. Growth in average unit retail prices also contributed, reflecting the benefits of ongoing assortment improvements and merchandising initiatives.



A key factor behind the improvement has been Stitch Fix’s efforts to broaden and strengthen its merchandise assortment. The company has expanded its portfolio of private and national brands while increasing its offerings in activewear, athleisure, footwear and accessories. These initiatives are helping Stitch Fix meet a wider range of customer needs, encouraging larger purchases and enabling the company to capture a greater share of spending from existing clients.



Personalization remains central to the company’s strategy. Leveraging billions of client data points, AI-powered recommendation tools and human stylists, Stitch Fix continues to enhance the shopping experience. Its Stitch Fix Vision platform, which provides personalized outfit inspiration, has been particularly effective, generating a more than 100% increase in Freestyle spending over 90 days among users, and reinforcing the company’s ability to drive higher engagement and spending.



Management remains optimistic about sustaining this momentum. Reflecting strong execution and improving client metrics, Stitch Fix raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to $1.346-$1.351 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.2-6.6%. Continued investments in personalization, assortment expansion and customer engagement are expected to support RPAC gains and drive long-term profitable growth.

Stitch Fix’s Price Performance & Valuation

SFIX shares have gained 21.9% over the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 4.7%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Stitch Fix trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.38X, down from the industry’s average of 1.84X.



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Stitch Fix currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Key Picks

We have highlighted three other top-ranked stocks in the retail space, namely, Genesco Inc. GCO, Tapestry, Inc. TPR and Fossil Group, Inc. FOSL.



Genesco is a specialty retail and branded company that sells footwear and accessories in retail stores. The company flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Genesco’s current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 55.2% from the year-ago actual. GCO delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.8%.



Tapestry offers lifestyle products, which include handbags, women’s and men’s accessories, footwear, jewelry, seasonal apparel collections, sun wear, travel bags, fragrance, and watches. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales suggests growth of 36.3% and 13.8%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. TPR delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.6%.



Fossil Group is involved in designing, marketing and distributing consumer fashion accessories. The company has a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fossil Group’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 87.6% and a decline of 4.9%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals.

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Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genesco Inc. (GCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.