Stingray Group launches Ro-Karaoke on Roblox

Stingray (STGYF) announce the launch of Ro-Karaoke, an immersive virtual karaoke experience on Roblox (RBLX). This venture aims to revolutionize the global karaoke scene, uniting people worldwide through the joy of singing. This marks Stingray’s first entry into the gaming vertical on one of the leading immersive platforms. Ro-Karaoke transcends traditional karaoke by overcoming geographical and cultural barriers, allowing users to join a shared experience regardless of location. Leveraging Roblox’s immersive features, users can interact via voice or text chat and sing together in a vibrant online environment, accessible on desktop, mobile, console, and tablet devices. The lively atmosphere replicates a karaoke bar where up to 30 users can join servers for an interactive, social experience. Users can unlock unique accessories, like microphones and musical instruments, by earning crates through gameplay, with a leveling system that incentivizes singing and rewards.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RBLX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.