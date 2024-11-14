News & Insights

Stocks

Stingray and BYD Enhance In-Car Karaoke Experience

November 14, 2024 — 08:03 am EST

Stingray Digit SV (TSE:RAY.A) has released an update.

Stingray and The Singing Machine have partnered with BYD to integrate innovative karaoke technology into BYD’s vehicles, offering a unique in-car entertainment experience. The collaboration introduces groundbreaking features like live pitch-detection and karaoke scoring, enhancing the driving experience for millions of BYD customers. This partnership highlights BYD’s commitment to bringing exciting, interactive technologies to its users worldwide.

