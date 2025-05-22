Stifel Upgrades Home Depot (SNSE:HDCL)

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Home Depot (SNSE:HDCL) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Home Depot. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HDCL is 0.71%, an increase of 6.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 822,400K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,115K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,485K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDCL by 6.51% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,888K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,970K shares , representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDCL by 5.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 22,651K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,957K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDCL by 47.85% over the last quarter.

Asset Planning Services holds 18,976K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 99.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDCL by 2.27% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 15,510K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,377K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDCL by 77.18% over the last quarter.

