Stifel Upgrades Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.04% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is 21.76. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 42.04% from its latest reported closing price of 15.32.

The projected annual revenue for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is 157MM, an increase of 8.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 363 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCPH is 0.12%, an increase of 66.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.15% to 61,582K shares. The put/call ratio of DCPH is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 5,582K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,593K shares, representing an increase of 35.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCPH by 55.33% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 5,219K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,349K shares, representing an increase of 54.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCPH by 125.52% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 4,100K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,172K shares, representing a decrease of 26.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCPH by 38.32% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 3,241K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,272K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCPH by 8.08% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,058K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,200K shares, representing an increase of 28.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCPH by 24.93% over the last quarter.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. The Company is leveraging its proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from its platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK is Deciphera's FDA-approved switch-control kinase inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST). QINLOCK is also approved for fourth-line GIST in Canada and Australia.

