Stifel Upgrades Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.71% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Black Diamond Therapeutics is 6.63. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 15.71% from its latest reported closing price of 5.73.

The projected annual revenue for Black Diamond Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Black Diamond Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 12.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDTX is 0.02%, a decrease of 3.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 21,925K shares. The put/call ratio of BDTX is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bellevue Group holds 5,396K shares representing 14.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,401K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDTX by 14.70% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 3,449K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 2,590K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 2,015K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 1,647K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Black Diamond targets undrugged mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers. Black Diamond is built upon a deep understanding of cancer genetics, protein structure and function, and medicinal chemistry. The Company's proprietary technology platform, Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology, or MAP, platform, is designed to allow Black Diamond to analyze population-level genetic sequencing data to identify oncogenic mutations that promote cancer across tumor types, group these mutations into families, and develop a single small molecule therapy in a tumor-agnostic manner that targets a specific family of mutations. Black Diamond was founded by David M. Epstein, Ph.D., and Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D., and, beginning in 2017, together with Versant Ventures, began building the MAP platform and chemistry discovery engine.

Key filings for this company:

