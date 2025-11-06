Stifel Upgrades Biogen (BIIB)

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Biogen (NasdaqGS:BIIB) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.61% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Biogen is $175.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $119.18 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.61% from its latest reported closing price of $156.82 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Biogen is 10,008MM, a decrease of 0.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,665 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biogen. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIIB is 0.15%, an increase of 9.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 145,583K shares. The put/call ratio of BIIB is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 15,802K shares representing 10.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,943K shares , representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 12.80% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 9,004K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,009K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 12.30% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,798K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,672K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 11.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,715K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,631K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 16.63% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 4,367K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.