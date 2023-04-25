Stifel Maintains Leslie's (LESL) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Leslie's (NASDAQ:LESL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.53% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Leslie's is 17.04. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 58.53% from its latest reported closing price of 10.75.

The projected annual revenue for Leslie's is 1,649MM, an increase of 4.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 592 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leslie's. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 7.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LESL is 0.31%, an increase of 25.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 263,241K shares. The put/call ratio of LESL is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 14,758K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,768K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 11,279K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,660K shares, representing an increase of 14.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 46.06% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,986K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,854K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 23.57% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 9,999K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,470K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. holds 8,777K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,120K shares, representing a decrease of 106.46%.

Leslies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1963, Leslie’s is the largest direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional, and commercial consumers. Leslie’s markets its products through more than 900 physical locations and multiple digital platforms. The company employs more than 5,000 associates, pool and spa care experts, and certified technicians who are passionate about empowering consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

