Stifel ‘impressed’ with results for Fate Therapeutics’ first FT819 LN patient

November 18, 2024 — 02:05 pm EST

After Fate Therapeutics (FATE) presented initial clinical and translational data from the first patient treated in its FT819 Phase 1 Autoimmunity study for lupus nephritis, or LN, Stifel says the firm was “impressed.” While noting that the results are for “only one patient,” not only did the patient achieve a SLEDAI-2K of 0 from a baseline of 20, and DORIS remission, but this was accomplished without fludarabine with an allogeneic CAR T, the analyst tells investors. The firm, which questions how replicable is this, and how durable will the effect be, says ASH presentations “will give us perspective in two more patients.” The firm has a Hold rating on Fate shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

