Stifel Financial Reports Growth in Client Assets

November 21, 2024 — 04:48 pm EST

Stifel Financial ( (SF) ) has shared an announcement.

Stifel Financial Corp. reported a significant increase in client assets, with total client assets rising 22% and fee-based assets up by 28% compared to last year, driven by strong market performance and recruitment efforts. However, these metrics saw a slight decline from September 2024 due to market downturns. The company also observed a 2% rise in client cash levels, reflecting an increase in money market and insured product balances.

