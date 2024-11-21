Stifel Financial Reports Growth in Client Assets

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Stifel Financial ( (SF) ) has shared an announcement.

Stifel Financial Corp. reported a significant increase in client assets, with total client assets rising 22% and fee-based assets up by 28% compared to last year, driven by strong market performance and recruitment efforts. However, these metrics saw a slight decline from September 2024 due to market downturns. The company also observed a 2% rise in client cash levels, reflecting an increase in money market and insured product balances.

For a thorough assessment of SF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.