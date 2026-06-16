SThree H1 Net Fees Down 7%

(RTTNews) - SThree plc (STEM.L) issued a trading update for the half year ended 31 May 2026. Group net fees were down 7% from prior year, with the rate of decline moderating through the half, supported by strong growth in the USA. Contract net fees declined 8%. SThree plc expects fiscal 2026 performance to be in line with the previously announced approximately 10 million pounds pretax profit guidance.

The Group will issue its Half Year results for the six months ended 31 May 2026 on 21 July 2026.

SThree shares are trading at 168.00 pence, up 0.72%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.