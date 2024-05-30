Stewart Information Services Announces Executive Leadership Transition

Stewart Information Services (STC) just unveiled an update.

Tara Smith has stepped down as Group President – Agency Services of Stewart Information Services Corporation, and Iain Bryant will take over the role from June 3, 2024. Bryant’s promotion from Central States District Manager was announced by the company in a press release. This leadership change is part of the company’s planned management succession.

See more insights into STC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.