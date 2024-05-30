News & Insights

Stocks

Stewart Information Services Announces Executive Leadership Transition

May 30, 2024 — 05:21 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Stewart Information Services (STC) just unveiled an update.

Tara Smith has stepped down as Group President – Agency Services of Stewart Information Services Corporation, and Iain Bryant will take over the role from June 3, 2024. Bryant’s promotion from Central States District Manager was announced by the company in a press release. This leadership change is part of the company’s planned management succession.

See more insights into STC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.