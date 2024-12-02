News & Insights

Stocks

Stewart Information Services Announces Cash Dividend

December 02, 2024 — 05:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An announcement from Stewart Information Services ( (STC) ) is now available.

Stewart Information Services Corporation has announced a $0.50 cash dividend per share for its common stock, payable on December 30, 2024, to shareholders on record as of December 16, 2024. This decision highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its investors, making it an appealing option for those interested in the financial markets.

For an in-depth examination of STC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.