Stewart Information Services Announces Cash Dividend

An announcement from Stewart Information Services ( (STC) ) is now available.
Stewart Information Services Corporation has announced a $0.50 cash dividend per share for its common stock, payable on December 30, 2024, to shareholders on record as of December 16, 2024. This decision highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its investors, making it an appealing option for those interested in the financial markets.
