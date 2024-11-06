Sterling Infrastructure reports Q3 EPS $1.97, consensus $1.71

Reports Q3 revenue $593.7M, consensus $613.63M. “In Q3 we delivered 6% revenue growth and a remarkable 56% increase in diluted EPS. Our focus on margin expansion continues to drive profitability growth well in excess of revenue growth. Gross profit margins of 21.9% marked a new record, and we continue to look for opportunities to drive further expansion,” stated CEO Joe Cutillo. “We closed Q3 with combined backlog of $2.37B, which was in line with prior year levels. What the backlog metrics do not capture is that our business has moved toward large, multi-phase projects. As a result, we have built a pipeline of high probability future phase work that now totals over half a billion dollars. Our operating cash flow generation in the quarter was again excellent at $152M, driving our net cash position to $326M, and supporting share repurchases of $20M in the quarter. Our business is performing very well and we feel great about the opportunities ahead.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on STRL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.