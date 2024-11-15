News & Insights

Sterling Construction Announces Leadership Transition and Disclosure

November 15, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Thomas M. White, Chairman of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc., will retire from the Board on December 31, 2024, after a distinguished tenure. His leadership significantly impacted the company, and Sterling is actively seeking a successor. The firm operates in E-Infrastructure, Transportation, and Building Solutions across the U.S., committed to sustainability and enhancing quality of life.

