STERIS (STE) AST Business Expands, New Offerings Aid Growth

STERIS' STE strong rebound of procedure volumes in the United States is leading to solid growth in the Healthcare business. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

STERIS’ Healthcare segment is gaining from the successful market adoption of its comprehensive offerings, including infection prevention consumables and capital equipment. Further, its services to maintain these equipments, repair reusable procedural instruments and outsource instrument reprocessing services are gaining traction. Over the past few quarters, the segment’s organic growth has been driven by the continuous procedure volume growth in the United States and favorable pricing and market share gains.

The company’s fiscal 2024 concluded with Healthcare achieving 13% constant currency organic revenue growth, marking its third consecutive year of double-digit expansion. The success was fueled by the actions of its operation teams to reduce lead times and return backlog to normal levels. By the fourth quarter, the lead times returned to pre-pandemic levels for the first time in two years.



STERIS’ Applied Sterilization Technologies (“AST”) successfully offers a wide range of sterilization modalities through a worldwide network of more than 50 contract sterilization and laboratory facilities. STERIS, particularly, is gaining success with ethylene oxide (EO) sterilization. STERIS’ Its customers in this business are mostly the manufacturers of single-use, sterile technologies that are used in aseptic manufacturing of vaccines and biopharmaceuticals.



In fiscal 2024, the AST division faced obstacles, mainly due to inventory destocking in some categories of MedTech and the decline in customer demand for bioprocessing, both of which were deemed temporary. However, since the fiscal third quarter, there have been positive signs of recovery in the MedTech demand, especially in the United States, driven by the improving procedure environment and the burndown of customer inventory. This recovery trend became prominent within the AST business as well.

On the flip side, the current macroeconomic environment across the globe has adversely impacted STERIS’ financial operations. Governments and insurance companies continue to look for ways to contain the rising cost of healthcare. This might put pressure on players in the healthcare industry, with STERIS being no exception. Increases in prices or decreases in the availability of raw materials and oil and gas might impair STERIS’ procurement of necessary materials for product manufacturing, or increase production costs. In addition, economic and market volatility have been affecting the investment portfolio of STERIS’ legacy defined benefit pension plan. We are concerned about the fact that lingering macroeconomic softness might hamper STERIS’ growth.



These macroeconomic factors are also resulting in a significant escalation in the company’s operating expenses. STERIS witnessed a 7.7%% year-over-year rise in selling, general and administrative expenses in the fiscal fourth quarter. Research and development expenses rose 7.6%, which usually gives a hint about the company positively investing in innovations. However, if the increased expenses do not lead to the development of competitive products or services, there could be a risk of declining demand for STERIS’ offerings, which may hurt profitability.

